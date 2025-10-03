Goals, Ghouls, & Glory: Fall Spirit Week Is Here!

It’s time to bring out the costumes, get spooky, and show off your team spirit, because DC Fray’s Fall Spirit Week is officially happening from October 12th to October 18th! This year’s theme is Halloween, and we’re calling on all our league players across the DMV to dress up with their teams for their weekly games and celebrate the season in style. 🎃 ✨

How It Works

During Spirit Week, your team can show off your creativity and Halloween flair by coming to your game in costume. Whether you go full-on terrifying, hilarious, or clever, your outfits could win you not only bragging rights but also a special prize for the whole squad (stay tuned for the prize reveal)! 👻

There will be two separate costume contests running side by side:

Fray Staff Voting Bracket: Chosen by the DC Fray team Fraylife+ Member Voting Bracket: Determined by our Fraylife+ member community

In both brackets, 1st place winners and 2nd place winners will score exclusive prizes for the entire team: 1st place wins a $300 bar tab and 2nd place wins a $150 bar tab! 🍻

Fraylife+ Members Have the Edge

Here’s the best part: if you’re a Fraylife+ member, you’ll be able to vote for your own team in the Fraylife+ bracket if you’re playing in a league this season (or vote for a friend’s team if you’re not playing). That means you can give your squad a boost in the competition and double your chances of winning. 🏆

Not a member yet? No worries! Become a member today to give your team an edge and have your say in Spirit Week voting in addition to all the other awesome perks of being part of the Fraylife+ club, such as Nats and Wizards tickets, free select sports leagues every season, discounted tickets to our events and several others throughout the city, and much more! 😎

So rally your team, start brainstorming those costumes, and get ready to play your games in true Halloween style. It’s all about Goals, Ghouls, & Glory this fall. Don’t miss out!