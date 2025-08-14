Free Friday Concerts Aren’t Done Yet at Fort Totten This Summer!

What a summer it’s been at the Fort Totten Summer Concert Series! Over the past nine weeks, hundreds of neighbors and visitors have come together every Friday night at The Modern at Art Place to enjoy incredible live performances from bands spanning across several genres — from soulful jazz and high-energy funk to rock, pop, and global beats. Each show has turned this outdoor space into a vibrant hub of music, dancing, and community connection.

The magic isn’t just in the music – it’s in the full experience: the warm summer evenings, food trucks serving up delicious eats and sweet treats, cold beverages, local vendors, and games and activities for all ages. This free, family-friendly tradition has truly become one of the highlights of the year.

And the good news? We’re not done yet! There are still four incredible Friday night concerts left in the series, all starting at 6:00 PM:

So grab your friends, bring your lawn chairs (or use one of ours), and join us for the final stretch of one of DC’s best summer traditions. Whether you’ve been with us from the first note in June or are planning your first visit, you won’t want to miss the last four shows of the year. Finish the summer strong with Fort Totten Summer Concert Series, your go-to Friday night destination for music, fun, and community.

Follow @dcfray and @artplacedc on Instagram for lineup updates, weather alerts, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.