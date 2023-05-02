Film Picks: May 2023

Our film picks include classic horror, Oscars snubs and musicals in museums and world class theaters this May in the DMV.

Every month in D.C., you have the opportunity to enjoy overlooked should-be classics, new experimental films off the National Mall, meet other scary individuals and, finally, see outdoor movies. Here are just a few of the special screenings worth 90 to 120 minutes of your time this May.

5.3

“Children of Men” at Alamo Drafthouse

This should have won Best Picture in 2007. It’s a better film than “The Departed.” But Scorsese absolutely deserved winning Best Director, so what are you going to do? Well, watch “Children of Men” and spread the gospel of Clive Owen as a leading man. It’s his best performance and one of the best films from a director on par with Scorsese: Alfonso Cuarón (“Y tu mamá también,” “Gravity,” “Roma,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (WTF?)). $11. 7 p.m. 630 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; drafthouse.com // @drafthouse

5.6

“32 Sounds” at National Gallery of Art

A marriage of ASMR and non-narrative film (think of “Samsara”), “32 Sounds” is the exact type of film you want to see in a museum. Get engrossed in it on a big screen, enjoy a score by JD Samson (Le Tigre, MEN) at full volume and find yourself lost in all corners of the globe. Modern technology is a gift. We’re able to point and shoot every aspect of our lives. Viewed in the correct setting, the beauty of it all can be appreciated. This is that correct setting. Free. 12 p.m. + 3 p.m. 4th Street and Constitution Avenue in NW, DC; nga.gov // @ngadc

5.13

Count Gore De Vol presents “Fright Night” (1985) at AFI Silver

One of the best parts about horror films is the horror film community. You can watch a nearly 40-year-old film any night of the week in the comfort of your home, but you’re not going to meet anyone IRL doing that. Hosted by local legend Count Gore De Vol, this screening of the original “Fright Night” is more a chance to meet like-minded individuals than to scream. Also, the film is fun! And so is the 2011 version. $15. 7 p.m. 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

5.19

“Coco” at Union Market

Outdoor movie season is here. While spring weather is not as predictably idyllic as the summer, the out-of-theater screenings are beginning. We’re recommending the Union Market screening of the 2017 Pixar film because, if you want, you can watch it from your car. If it’s a little chilly, you’ll be fine. If it’s a little drizzly, you’ll be fine. You might have a distorted view, but at least you’ll be dry. And you can always pull up Disney+ on your phone and watch the movie in your car. $20. 8:40 p.m. 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

