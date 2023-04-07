Lots of Dots: 5 Dishes Evoking Yayoi Kusama’s Vibrant Pop Art

Try these five dishes reminiscent of the many dots in Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors.”

When the Hirshhorn Museum debuted Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” in 2017, the splashy sensation echoed across the web. The eye-catching exhibit attracted a record 475,000 visitors, who posted a seemingly infinite number of photos and videos of Kusama’s entrancing installations and artworks punctuated with constellations of dots. It was so successful that last year the museum unveiled “One with Eternity,” a smaller, but still impactful, exhibit from the iconoclastic Japanese avant-garde artist. Highlights include one of Kusama’s giant pumpkins, its yellow skin decorated with lines of dots running from top to bottom, and a pair of infinity rooms, one filled with floating, color-morphing balls, the other with a field of snaky phalli. After seeing its run extended, the exhibit will close this summer. To savor Kusama’s style in a new way, head to these restaurants where dots reign supreme on memorable dishes equally worthy of your socials.

L’Ardente

Chef David Deshaies calls the verdura verde “a green, clean machine.” The salad-ish antipasti-sized starter at his glam Italian restaurant in the Capitol Crossing development features a fertile tangle of wood grilled green beans, zucchini, broccoli and edamame, interspersed with pear slices for sweetness and sorrel for a zesty lemon element. Pooled on the other side of the bowl is zingy ginger dressing dotted with green basil oil, red chili oil and yellow lemon oil. 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; lardente.com // @lardentedc