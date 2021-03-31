Charm City earned that moniker for a reason: The Maryland city is chock-full of cultural attractions, top-notch food and drink, and more. Plan a day trip to Baltimore for a great weekend escape as the weather warms up, and enjoy these can’t-miss spots below. Planning an overnight stay? Click here for all you need to know about Baltimore’s Ivy Hotel and make it a full weekend getaway.

Play

American Visionary Art Museum

This museum is “America’s official national museum, education center, and repository for self-taught and intuitive artistry.” With permanent collections and rotating exhibitions, this innovative museum will open your eyes to self-taught artists. 800 Key Hwy. Baltimore, MD; avam.org // @the_avam

Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum

Celebrate the life of Baltimore-born baseball legend Babe Ruth. The museum’s self-guided tour set up allows you to explore the legacy of Ruth and his lasting impact on the sport of baseball at your own pace. 216 Emory St. Baltimore, MD; baberuthmuseum.org // @baberuthmuseum

Current Space

This artist-run gallery and studio is currently featuring an exhibit called “Melancholy Feeling” by Ahmed Farid and Jehandleidy. Safely view the exhibition through Current Space’s window boxes along Howard Street, now through April 11. Check their website and social media for upcoming exhibits, to purchase art from local creators and more. 421 N Howard St. Baltimore, MD; currentspace.com // @currentspace

Spooky Gravesites

Baltimore is the final resting place of Edgar Allan Poe, ouija board inventor Elijah Bond and presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth. You can also pay homage to the famous Baltimorean author Poe at the site of his death and the place he allegedly took his final drink. Click each link for further information via atlasobscura.com.

Eat



Golden West Cafe

This adorably kitschy, Southwestern-inspired restaurant boasts a huge menu with all-day breakfast, vegan sweet treats, shareables, creative cocktails, traditional New Mexican fare and more. They’re currently open for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. Work up an appetite strolling through the Hampden neighborhood and head to Golden West to fuel up. 1105 W 36th St. Baltimore, MD; goldenwestcafe.com // @goldenwestcafe

Johnny Rad’s Pizza Tavern

Pizza is just scratching the surface of this spot’s offerings. You’ll also find salads, small plates, desserts, a huge drink menu and vegan options galore. Come for the creative pies and stay for the great playlist and laidback vibe. 2108 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD; johnnyrads.com/ // @johnnyrads

Minato Sushi Bar

While Minato offers fresh, delicious sushi in a sleek environment all the time, it’s their happy hour that you truly shouldn’t pass up. From 3-7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays from 5-7 p.m., you’ll find incredible deals on maki rolls, appetizers and drinks ($5.50 cocktails, anyone?) 1013 N Charles St. Baltimore, MD; minatosushibar.com // @minato_sushibar

Sacre Sucre

Stock up on macarons, flavored marshmallows and more at this pastry studio. With gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan- and nut-free options – plus creative and classic pastry flavors – you’re bound to find a sweet treat that’s perfect for you. 2001 Fleet St. Baltimore, MD; sacresucre.com // @sacre.sucre

Drink



Charm City Meadworks

This modern meadery (an alcoholic drink made by fermenting honey with water and other ingredients) is currently only open for pickups, but it’s worth swinging by while you’re in town to stock up on this sweet, effervescent and summer-ready drink. With classic and seasonal flavors in still and draft (sparkling) varieties, you’ll want to try a little bit of everything. 400 E Biddle St. Baltimore, MD; charmcitymeadworks.com // @charmcitymead



Duck Duck Goose

From a signature cocktail with 24-karat gold flakes to zero-proof cocktails featuring Seedlip spirits, there’s something to satisfy everyone on this drink list. Rotating seasonal cocktails with fresh, timely ingredients are a must-try, too. 814 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD; ddgbaltimore.com // @ddgbaltimore

Ministry of Brewing

Grab a beer or a handcrafted soda from this church-turned-brewery. The former St. Michael’s Church is now home to this unique beer destination, notable for its wide range of beer options as well as stately, preserved church architecture. The spot also hosts various food trucks throughout the week. 1900 E Lombard St. Baltimore, MD; ministryofbrewing.com // @ministryofbrewing

The Rockwell

Pop-punk fans will want to make the pilgrimage to this modern tavern, owned by All Time Low’s Jack Barakat. As you might expect, the spot places emphasis on its soundtrack, making it a great place for music lovers to grab a drink after a day of adventures. 702 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD; therockwellbaltimore.com // @rockwellbaltimore

