Supercharge Your Saturdays with the Carlyle Crossing Fitness Series

If the last few years have taken their toll on your physical and emotional health, you’re not alone. Amidst all the stress and confusion, it was easy to develop some bad habits: overeating, becoming sedentary, spending too much time inside or on our phones. Less sunshine and exercise can affect our self-esteem negatively as well. Just as our bodies crave movement, our hearts crave connection — and that, too, was in short supply.

Now that things are opening up again, it’s time to seize the day, get back out there, and feel good again. And it’s not as hard as you might think; you don’t need to join an expensive gym or make overly ambitious exercise goals. In fact, you can have a great outdoor fitness experience, try a variety of invigorating exercise modalities and experience the support and companionship of a friendly and enthusiastic community — right in front of the Carlyle Apartments.

If you’re ready to clear out the cobwebs, move your body and find easy and exciting ways to start feeling great again, the Carlyle Crossing Fitness Series with Training Ground is for you.

For six Saturdays throughout August and September, we’ll gather at Carlyle Apartments to enjoy free, outdoor exercise in a variety of modes. If you’re just getting started with fitness, getting back in the game or looking to jazz up your routine with something new, we’ve got you covered. With events on Saturday morning, it’s an invigorating way to get your weekend off to a great start. Plus, it’s a wonderful opportunity to make friends in your community.

Classes include:

HIIT training for a great cardiovascular workout and a fat-burning metabolism boost

Yoga for beginners to limber up the body and calm the mind

Strength training 101 to get in shape and own your power

Stretching and mobility to release tension and prepare for new possibilities

Boxing for a chance to see how the “sweet science” can build your agility, endurance and confidence

All classes are free, outdoors and open to the public, running Saturday mornings at the Carlyle Apartments through October 1, 2022.

If you’ve been meaning to invest in your physical and emotional health, there’s no reason to wait. The Carlyle Crossing Fitness Series with Training Ground is your perfect opportunity to get a galvanizing workout in a fun, friendly, low-pressure environment, with expert instruction and plenty of support from your peers. Give it a try — you might be surprised how good you can feel.