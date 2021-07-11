Adrian Ferguson is a Baby Boomer Dad with Marty McFly Shoes

Art of Noize offers a place for artists in all fields to showcase their work and talents. Owner Adrian Ferguson talks with us about his view on D.C. style and his dapper fashion choices.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Adrian Ferguson: To me, D.C. style is sophisticated and fly. This city has a unique mix of government, power brokers and creatives. It’s like oil and vinegar: They never really mix but can compliment each other when necessary. When I think of D.C. style, I see dark suits and patterned socks. [It’s] nothing too crazy, but enough to be interesting when done right.

Style icon and/or inspiration

My style icon is Jidenna. The local art icons whose work I admire are Mehari Sequar and Jarvis DuBois.

Wardrobe essential

Everyone should have a few tailored sport coats they can rotate: two for business or professional settings, and two for going to dinner or a night on the town.

Personal style

Baby boomer dad with Marty McFly shoes

Art of Noize: 821 Upshur St. NW, Rear 2, DC; @artofnoizedmv // www.artofnoizedmv.com