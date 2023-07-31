CAH Director Aaron Myers Advocates for the Arts as Equity in D.C.

Along with his work at DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, Myers is a jazz musician, arts and culture leader, advocate, educator and activist.

Aaron Myers’ work as executive director at DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities is just the beginning of his many ventures in the city. We caught up with him to discuss being a multihyphenate in D.C., his advice for artists and what he loves about the District.

District Fray: How does your experience as an accomplished jazz musician, educator and activist inform your role as executive director of the DC Commission of Arts and Humanities?

Myers: Both as chief advocate and critic over the years with the challenges that the agency faces, I have learned through my music. I have gained tenacity through my activism and patience from education; [I use this to] steer the agency in the right direction and ensure [things are] done in an equitable and fair way.

What advice do you have for artists who may be searching for funding and grant opportunities?

Easy answer. First, go to the website. Second, do not wait until the last minute to apply. Last, call or email with any questions. My personal contact information is on the website.

What do you love about the city?

What I love about D.C. is the Blackness. How someone who looks like me is encouraged, inspired and supported.



Where do you go to unwind?

If I am not working or creating art in some type of way, I am at the spa trying to refill my cup or at Mr. Henry’s. I miss the Black Fox Lounge but I enjoy JoJo’s, Pie Shop, Blue’s Alley and Black Cat for music.

Meet Myers at Lincoln Theatre on Labor Day Weekend to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop and 50 years of Home Rule Music Festival. For all CAH opportunities, jobs (they’re hiring now) and initiatives, visit dcarts.dc.gov and follow them on Instagram @thedcarts.

Want more insight on the best locals and guides to follow? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to neighborhood guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.