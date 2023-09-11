7 Picture-Perfect Waterfalls in the DMV

Ranging from 8.1 mile hikes to a simple stroll from the parking lot, the DMV area and beyond offer a variety of gorgeous waterfalls to check out.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls — just kidding, you absolutely should. While this past week has had record high temperatures pretty much everywhere, we are slowly moving into cooler fall days. In just a blink of an eye we will be wearing cardigans and sipping hot cider, but while the fall weather may feel like the perfect time to cozy up on the couch, it is peak time for hikes in the DMV area and beyond. Enjoy the crisp air, colorful fall leaves and the cherry on top — breathtaking waterfalls.

Blackwater Falls

Celebrate fall a little further away from the city with a weekend away at Blackwater Falls State Park. Located in West Virginia, this park has multiple hikes and waterfalls in the surrounding area with varying difficulty levels. Blackwater Falls, the state park’s namesake, is a 57-foot waterfall that can be reached in just mere minutes from the parking area – the ideal spot for those who hate hikes. Free+. 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd. Davis, WV; wvstateparks.com // @wvstateparks

Cascade Falls

Located in Maryland’s oldest state park, Cascade Falls is definitely a bucket list trip just outside of the District. While the hike to the falls isn’t too long, be prepared to stop countless times along the way to take in the spectacular nature Patapsco Valley State Park has to offer. Free+. 8020 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD; dnr.maryland.gov // @marylanddnr

Cedar Run – Whiteoak Circuit

For the risk takers and thrill seekers, Cedar Run’s Whiteoak circuit is a 8.1 mile round trip hike categorized as strenuous on the hiking difficulty scale. While you will definitely feel a little sore the next day, the cascades on this hike are unbeatable with more than six waterfalls throughout. Free+. nps.gov // @shenandoahnps

Cunningham Falls

Coming in at a whopping 78 feet, Cunningham Falls in Thurmont, Maryland tops the chart as the biggest waterfall in the state. Depending on how big your hankering for hiking is, choose between this park’s countless trails including an easy 0.5 mile hike or a not-so-easy 7.5 mile hike. $3+. 14039 Catoctin Hollow Rd. Thurmont, MD; dnr.maryland.gov // @marylanddnr

Falling Branch/Kilgore Falls

If you are looking for tranquility, Falling Branch Falls, also known as the Kilgore Falls, is the spot for you. Join friends or go on a solo adventure as you hike this non-developed trail to Maryland’s second highest free-falling waterfall. Fear not if the ever-changing weather returns to scorching heat, bring your bathing suit and take a dip to cool off. Free+. 1026 Falling Branch Rd. Pylesville, MD; dnr.maryland.gov // @marylanddnr

Great Falls

You know ‘em . . . you love ‘em . . . welcome to the stage, Great Falls! Seriously though, Great Falls is one of the most known, if not the most, spots to see top-tier cascades in the area. Choose between the Virginia side or the Maryland side, a.k.a. the superior side (that’s coming from a Marylander so totally not biased at all), and see all that these ‘great’ falls have to offer – pun intended. If you are looking for a little bit more of a hike, choose between the numerous trails on either side of the rapids. Free+. Multiple Locations; nps.gov // @nationalparkservice

Scott’s Run Nature Preserve

Run, don’t walk, to this popular hike and waterfall in McLean, Virginia. Just outside of the city, Scott’s Run is the perfect waterfall to visit for all of you last minute decision makers – it’s literally just off of the Beltway and the hike is just about 2 miles there and back (or longer if you choose a different path). Free. 7385-7371 VA-193, McLean, VA; fairfaxcounty.gov // @fairfaxparks

