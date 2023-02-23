Yasmine Syria and Turkey Relief

To help the victims of the deadly earthquakes that have recently ravaged Syria and Turkey, new DC Levantine-centric restaurant hotspot Yasmine is preparing a Beef Kafta Kebab Pita Sandwich ($20) with native spices, parsley, baba ganoush, labneh, tomato, pickles, and mint; wash it down with Almaza and Mersel Red & White Natural Wine. 100% of proceeds will be donated to SAMS (Syrian-American Medical Society). This community effort is also shared with local purveyors such as Huntsman Specialty Game and More & Union Market. Running from February 16th until the product is out!