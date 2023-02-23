Saturday // Feb 25, 2023
Yasmine Syria and Turkey Relief
1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC
To help the victims of the deadly earthquakes that have recently ravaged Syria and Turkey, new DC Levantine-centric restaurant hotspot Yasmine is preparing a Beef Kafta Kebab Pita Sandwich ($20) with native spices, parsley, baba ganoush, labneh, tomato, pickles, and mint; wash it down with Almaza and Mersel Red & White Natural Wine. 100% of proceeds will be donated to SAMS (Syrian-American Medical Society). This community effort is also shared with local purveyors such as Huntsman Specialty Game and More & Union Market. Running from February 16th until the product is out!