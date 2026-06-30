World () Cup Finals Brunch

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
BarbouzardMore details
Join us at Barbouzard for a special Family-Friendly World Cup Final Viewing Party, where the excitement of the world’s biggest match meets our signature brunch experience.
Enjoy delicious brunch favorites, flowing mimosas and champagne, live entertainment, and a festive atmosphere welcoming guests of all ages.
Bring your family, gather your friends, wear your team’s colors, and experience the World Cup Final in style.
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