World () Cup Finals Brunch
Sunday, July 19, 2026

World () Cup Finals Brunch

1700 K St NW Washington, DC 20006

Barbouzard

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About This Event

About

Join us at Barbouzard for a special Family-Friendly World Cup Final Viewing Party, where the excitement of the world’s biggest match meets our signature brunch experience.

Enjoy delicious brunch favorites, flowing mimosas and champagne, live entertainment, and a festive atmosphere welcoming guests of all ages.

Bring your family, gather your friends, wear your team’s colors, and experience the World Cup Final in style.

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Date

Sunday, July 19, 2026 12:00 pm

Location

Barbouzard
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