ABOUT THE SHOW:

Woody Guthrie’s American Song is an ensemble musical theater piece built from the songs and writings of America’s most enduring folk poet and social agitator. The musical weaves Guthrie’s storytelling with scenes drawn directly from his life, wielding music as a loudspeaker for the voice of the working people, many of whom were swept aside by economic collapse and political indifference. Woody Guthrie’s American Song is a panoramic musical tribute to the legacy of activism in the arts. Just as Guthrie believed that America belonged to everyone, this production will reimagine the story with a diverse group of artists from varying backgrounds to capture the full spirit of what America looks and sounds like.

TICKETS:

Radical Hospitality in Action. We believe the arts belong to everyone. That’s why every ticket for Woody Guthrie’s American Song is Name Your Own Price. Whether you give $5 or $50, you’re part of this community, and this story is for you. An additional Online Processing Fee of $6.00 per ticket will be charged.

Questions? Email us at [email protected]