Join author and television news anchor Sigríður Hagalín Björnsdóttir for a conversation about her new novel, The Fires, a heart-wrenching thriller about a woman’s desperate quest to save the people she loves from a natural disaster. Björnsdóttir has spent much of her career reporting on the scientific and human-interest aspects of volcanic eruptions and other natural disasters in Iceland. She felt compelled to write a story that depicted the people involved and how they might be affected during an eruption.

