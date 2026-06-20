VUE Rooftop | 250th Celebration: July 4, 2026

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Vue RooftopMore details
Join us for an exclusive rooftop celebration of America’s 250th with unrivaled views, premium pours, and more elevated experiences to come.
Celebrate a once-in-a-generation milestone with our Red, White, & VUE: A 250th Celebration—Washington, D.C.’s most exclusive July 4th event. Set atop the city’s most iconic rooftop, this luxurious evening promises front-row views of the National Mall firework show, a premium open bar featuring free-flowing Moët & Chandon champagne, chef-driven culinary offerings, and elevated live entertainment.
As the nation honors its 250th year, we invite you to mark the moment in style—with sweeping monument views, impeccable service, and a rooftop experience unlike any other.
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