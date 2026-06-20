VUE Rooftop | 250th Celebration: July 4, 2026

Celebrate a once-in-a-generation milestone with our Red, White, & VUE: A 250th Celebration—Washington, D.C.’s most exclusive July 4th event. Set atop the city’s most iconic rooftop, this luxurious evening promises front-row views of the National Mall firework show, a premium open bar featuring free-flowing Moët & Chandon champagne, chef-driven culinary offerings, and elevated live entertainment.

As the nation honors its 250th year, we invite you to mark the moment in style—with sweeping monument views, impeccable service, and a rooftop experience unlike any other.