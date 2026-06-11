VIP World Soccer Cup Experience! – GER vs CUW
Sunday, June 14, 2026

VIP World Soccer Cup Experience! – GER vs CUW

1250 Half St. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Tom's Watch Bar

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

VIP World Soccer Cup Experience!

A true soccer party with 100’s of cheering fans

  • Guaranteed seating
  • No waiting
  • 360 deg viewing | 100 screens
Kickoff time: 1PM EST
Group E
Germany vs Curaçao @ 1:00PM

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:00 pm
Doors open at 3pm

Location

Tom's Watch Bar
View Map