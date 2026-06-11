VIP World Soccer Cup Experience! – GER vs CUW

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Tom's Watch Bar
A true soccer party with 100’s of cheering fans
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Date
Location
Featured Event
Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Staff Favorite
Wednesday, July 29th, 2026 @ 7:00:pm
Hi-Lawn
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