Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Uncut XXL: Heavy load with Alex Acosta, Mitch Ferrino & Felipe Lira
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About This Event
This Official Capital Pride partner mega party needs no introduction. Built thick, played heavy. Raw. Unfiltered. UNCUT XXL. If you’ve been before, you know the drill. If not, prepare for a no-holds-barred collision of house, tribal rhythms, and uninhibited freedom with men from all over.
FEATURING:
✅ 3 POWERHOUSE INTERNATIONAL DJs – Alex Acosta, Mitch Ferrino & Felipe Lira delivering nonstop high-octane
✅ MASSIVE XXL PLAY ZONES & CRUISE SPAbeatsCES – 21+ Men Only
✅ OUTDOOR CHILL ZONE – Relax and refuel under the stars
✅ VIP EXPERIENCE – Express entry, VIP clothes check, dedicated VIP area with exclusive VIP bar
DRESS CODE? Leave your inhibitions at the door.
Note: Consent is king. Play bold, play safe, respect your brothers.
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