Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and was the host of the Emmy® Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central for seven years. Under Trevor, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” broke free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. In January of 2024, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” won an Emmy for “Outstanding Talk Series.” Trevor has also notably served as the Grammy Awards host for five years in a row, with the 2024 show bringing in 16.9 million viewers, a 34% increase from 2023.

Trevor currently hosts a SiriusXM weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah. In this podcast, listeners get a chance to hear Trevor like never before. Trevor is joined each episode by celebrities, thought leaders, athletes, and friends to chat about the contemporary topics on everyone’s minds. He brings the kinds of conversations that happen behind the scenes to light – full of radical candor, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Trevor bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style.