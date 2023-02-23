Saturday // Mar 18, 2023
The Tisburys At Quarry House Tavern
8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
About this event
The Tisburys are an Indie Rock / Power Pop band from Philadelphia, PA led by singer-songwriter Tyler Asay. The band released two full-length albums, 2019’s Wax Nostalgic & 2020’s Sun Goes Down, which have received praise and radio play from 88.5 WXPN and NPR. They have shared the stage with national acts such as Gin Blossoms and Mommyheads as well as local Philadelphia heroes like Ben Arnold and Baroness.
Broke Royals and Nat Vazer are the opening acts.