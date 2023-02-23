Saturday // Mar 18, 2023

The Tisburys At Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
More details
Register Here

$13+

About this event

The Tisburys are an Indie Rock / Power Pop band from Philadelphia, PA led by singer-songwriter Tyler Asay. The band released two full-length albums, 2019’s Wax Nostalgic & 2020’s Sun Goes Down, which have received praise and radio play from 88.5 WXPN and NPR. They have shared the stage with national acts such as Gin Blossoms and Mommyheads as well as local Philadelphia heroes like Ben Arnold and Baroness.

Broke Royals and Nat Vazer are the opening acts.

Tags

Share with friends

Date and Time

Saturday // Mar 18, 2023, 09:30 pm
Doors open at 8:30 pm

Location

Quarry House Tavern
View Map