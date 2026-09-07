The Parks Flea Market
Sunday, September 27, 2026

The Parks Flea Market

7175 12th Street NW.

Marketplace Plaza

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About This Event

The Parks is presenting a new monthly Flea Market on the Marketplace Plaza the last Sunday of each month. Visit 20+ vendors selling vintage all-gender clothes, accessories, decor, books, records, and all things funky and weird. Items starting as low as $5. Find your next treasure at The Parks Flea! These monthly events will be held on the last Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

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Date

Sunday, September 27, 2026 11:00 am

Location

Marketplace Plaza
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