The Parks Flea Market

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Marketplace PlazaMore details
The Parks is presenting a new monthly Flea Market on the Marketplace Plaza the last Sunday of each month. Visit 20+ vendors selling vintage all-gender clothes, accessories, decor, books, records, and all things funky and weird. Items starting as low as $5. Find your next treasure at The Parks Flea! These monthly events will be held on the last Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.
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