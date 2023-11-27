The Lodge – National Landing

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Metropolitan ParkMore details
Skisons Greetings! Join the National Landing Business Improvement District at The Lodge, a
ski-themed winter festival to ring in the most wonderful time of year. Come to Met Park to
celebrate the season with festive Instagrammable moments, activities and bites. There will be
no shortage of holiday cheer and different activities each day for everyone throughout the
weekend, including:
painting, and find out if they’re on the naughty or nice list with Santa! Balloon artists,
train rides, crafts, letters to Santa, and more will be available for our littlest guests.
at the dog bone bar or pose for a pet caricature. Guests can shop from local vendors
and artists at The Ski Shop Holiday Market, take a last-minute holiday card photo at
the ski pass booth, or find the perfect Christmas tree or wreath at the pop-up lot.
Local restaurants, a s’mores hut, and peppermint mocha competition featuring
National Landing’s most iconic coffee shops and more, are just a few of the seasonal
flavors available at The Lodge.
Happy Hour, Sleigh Ride Drag Show, try axe throwing, or stop by the bar for a spiked
hot chocolate or merry mulled wine.
WHEN:
Friday, December 1, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Saturday, December 2, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Sunday, December 3, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
WHERE: Metropolitan Park | 1400 S Eads St, Arlington, VA 22202
HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public, and easily accessible by Metro, walking or
biking, as Virginia’s largest walkable downtown. Parking is also available in the garages at Metropolitan Park.
For real-time event updates and more information on National Landing, please visit
www.nationallanding.org/events/calendar or follow us on Instagram @nationallanding.
