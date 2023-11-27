The Lodge – National Landing

Skisons Greetings! Join the National Landing Business Improvement District at The Lodge, a

ski-themed winter festival to ring in the most wonderful time of year. Come to Met Park to

celebrate the season with festive Instagrammable moments, activities and bites. There will be

no shortage of holiday cheer and different activities each day for everyone throughout the

weekend, including:

Bunny Hill: For some kid-friendly fun, visit Bunny Hill for glitter tattoos and face

painting, and find out if they’re on the naughty or nice list with Santa! Balloon artists,

train rides, crafts, letters to Santa, and more will be available for our littlest guests.

Blue Run: Families and their pups can stop by Blue Run to treat their four-legged friend

at the dog bone bar or pose for a pet caricature. Guests can shop from local vendors

and artists at The Ski Shop Holiday Market, take a last-minute holiday card photo at

the ski pass booth, or find the perfect Christmas tree or wreath at the pop-up lot.

Local restaurants, a s’mores hut, and peppermint mocha competition featuring

National Landing’s most iconic coffee shops and more, are just a few of the seasonal

flavors available at The Lodge.

Black Diamond: Adults can ring in the holiday season at the Ugly Sweater Aprés Ski

Happy Hour, Sleigh Ride Drag Show, try axe throwing, or stop by the bar for a spiked

hot chocolate or merry mulled wine.

WHEN:

Friday, December 1, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Saturday, December 2, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 3, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

WHERE: Metropolitan Park | 1400 S Eads St, Arlington, VA 22202

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public, and easily accessible by Metro, walking or

biking, as Virginia’s largest walkable downtown. Parking is also available in the garages at Metropolitan Park.

For real-time event updates and more information on National Landing, please visit

www.nationallanding.org/events/calendar or follow us on Instagram @nationallanding.