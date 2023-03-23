Welcome to “The Jungle” where cultures collide and thousands dream of crossing the English Channel to the possibility of freedom. Laughter, tears, allegiances and prayers are shared by this extraordinary community of refugees caught up in a global crisis beyond their control.

STC teams up with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to bring this exclusive theatrical experience to Washington after sold-out runs in the West End and New York. Co-directed by Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry (“An Inspector Calls,” “The Crown”) and Justin Martin, this “thrilling…ravishing…devastating” play (The New York Times) immerses the audience in the camp’s environment “to astonishing emotional effect” (The New Yorker).

This show is running from March 28 through April 16.