The Hip Hop R&B Boat Party

Dance to the best DJ’s in the area spinning classics from the 90’s and 2000’s while enjoying unlimited drinks for the entire cruise!

We sail out from the Georgetown Waterfront aboard The Boomerang Yacht with Open Air Rooftop.

Don’t miss the boat. Reserve your spot today!

*Members of the military can receive a 10% promo code by emailing a copy of their Military ID to [email protected] before purchasing tickets.