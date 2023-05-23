Monday, May 29, 2023

The Hip Hop R&B Boat Party

3100 K St. NW, DC
Georgetown

Boomerang Tours, Inc.

$60+

About This Event

Dance to the best DJ’s in the area spinning classics from the 90’s and 2000’s while enjoying unlimited drinks for the entire cruise!

We sail out from the Georgetown Waterfront aboard The Boomerang Yacht with Open Air Rooftop.

Don’t miss the boat. Reserve your spot today!

*Members of the military can receive a 10% promo code by emailing a copy of their Military ID to [email protected] before purchasing tickets.

Monday, May 29, 2023 04:00 pm

Boomerang Tours, Inc.
