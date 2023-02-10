The Future Of The Arts Scene In Anacostia

Anacostia has always been an artistically rich area. But the wealth in creativity hasn’t always been matched by resources.

Now, new efforts are being made to boost the local arts scene. At the forefront: A nearly $4 million grant to the area to create an Anacostia Arts District.

What does it take to create and sustain an arts district? Is it what local artists feel is needed to support their work? How are artists and officials working together on this endeavor? And what other community organizations are helping foster the arts in Anacostia?

Join Kojo Nnamdi and a panel of guests on Tuesday, February 28, at 7 p.m. at theTown Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) Black Box, Washington, D.C. At this Kojo In Our Community event, we talk with artists, officials, and others in the Anacostia community about the state of the arts and what’s to come.