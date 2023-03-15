The Drive-In Screening: The Karate Kid

Let’s roll down the windows, feel that warm breeze and turn up the radio because the Drive-In at Union Market is back! A DC “must-do,” the series of eight movies launches on April 7 and will continue through July 21 on the first and third Friday of every month. This is a cinephile and foodie match made in heaven, with better-than-average concessions. Watch movies under the stars while munching and sipping on local, regional and international foods from Union Market.