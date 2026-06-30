Team USA Watch Party
Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Team USA Watch Party

600 14th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20005.

The Hamilton Live

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About This Event

Team USA is heading to the Knockout Round, and we’re showing every minute live at The Hamilton Live at 600 14th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20005.

Join us on July 1 for a win-or-go-home World Cup showdown on the big screen with full sound, cold drinks, food, and an electric game-day atmosphere.

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Date

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 08:00 pm
Doors open at 6:30 pm

Location

The Hamilton Live
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