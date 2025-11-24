🌟 Team DC’s 2026 Night of Champions Gala

Honoring Our Community Leaders and the Next Generation of LGBTQ+ Champions

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating leadership, inclusivity, and the power of sport. The 2026 Night of Champions Gala recognizes outstanding members of the LGBTQ+ community and welcomes a new class of college-bound student-athletes from across the DMV — each receiving scholarships sponsored by our local sports teams and community partners.

Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception and silent auction viewing at 6:00 PM, followed by a three-course dinner and awards program beginning at 7:30 PM. The evening will feature inspiring stories, incredible honorees, and the shared spirit of teamwork and equality that defines our community.

✨ Cocktail Attire Requested

🍸 Cocktails & Silent Auction — 6:00 PM

🍽️ Dinner Service & Awards — 7:30 PM

Celebrate with us as we uplift our champions — past, present, and future — at Team DC’s signature event of the year.