Summer Supper Somm: Tomato & Wine Dinner

WHAT: Crimson Lane Vineyards has released tickets for its Summer Supper Somm Dinner, an immersive farm-to-table evening pairing heirloom tomatoes with thoughtfully crafted wine. Held in partnership with The Village Garden of Richmond as part of the annual Summer Supper Somm Series, the multi-course dinner is prepared by Chef Jan Van Haute of The Inn at Vaucluse Spring and showcases peak summer produce alongside Crimson Lane wines. Guests will also enjoy a silent auction featuring heirloom tomatoes, local artwork, apparel, and exclusive Crimson Lane offerings.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 5th. Doors open at 6 pm, with dinner beginning at 6:30 pm.

WHERE: Crimson Lane Vineyards.

WHY: More than a dinner, this is a celebration of Virginia’s summer bounty, the people who grow it, and the community that gathers around the table. Proceeds from the evening’s silent auction benefit SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) and its mission to support children and families throughout Virginia.

Tickets: $150 per person, intimate communal seating. Tickets available now at SevenRooms.