Summer of ’94 DC Premiere

Sunday, May 17 | Doors Open at 12:30 pm | Stand Together Theater

Join us for the exclusive DC premiere of “Summer of ’94,” ahead of its national debut on Fox.

An official selection of the SXSW Film Festival, this new documentary captures the U.S. Men’s National Team’s improbable journey to the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and the history they were never meant to make. Through never-before-seen camcorder footage and new interviews with Alexi Lalas, Cobi Jones, John Harkes, Tony Meola, and coach Bora Milutinović, the film reveals how a group of underdogs with no league and no roadmap became legends, driven by a coach whose belief in them helped unlock their potential on and off the field.