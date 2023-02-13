Thursday // Feb 23, 2023

STC’s King Lear at Klein Theatre

7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC, USA
$59+

Caught in a carousel of memory, the head of a dysfunctional royal family grapples with power-hungry children and the threat of losing the empire he created. Real and imagined worlds coalesce, creating a political and personal horror that threatens to swallow the mind of the monarch. The incomparable Patrick Page (Hadestown, The Gilded Age) returns to STC as the once-revered king caught in an emotional hurricane ravaging his home, head, and heart.

Thursday // Feb 23, 2023, 07:30 pm

Klein Theatre
