It’s Star Wars Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Bridge District!

We bring our high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action with your favorite themes to Atlas Brew Works Bridge District, located at 600 Howard Road SE Suite 100, Washington DC 20020, on the THIRD Thursday of EVERY month.

Star Wars Trivia is on Thursday May 21st, at 7:00pm!

Your host is the always fantastic Matt Brandenburger!

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card!

2nd place will receive an Atlas six-pack!

Not only that, Atlas will have $6 select pints, and there will be food from Dabo Burger!

This game is FREE to play, so bring a team and have some fun!

Seating is on a first come, first serve basis, so be sure to get there early if you want to get a seat!

For our full schedule of events, click HERE