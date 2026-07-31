Stand Up Comedy Incubator for Underrepresented Genders

The Incubator is a cohort-based program that seeks new comics, from those who have never been on stage to those who have been performing for up to one year.
The group meets for weekly workshops, getting the opportunity to network with other comedians (peers who are new in the space and seasoned comics), explore joke structure and formats, and – most of all – to build community and workshop material, culminating with a graduation showcase in DC! Women and genderqueer folx belong on stage, and amplifying the diverse voices of the DMV is critical. That’s why comedian/educator Dana Fleitman created and launched the “You Belong on Stage” Standup Comedy Incubator in 2023 at Grassroots Comedy. Seven cohorts and over 65 graduates later, she is delighted to continue this program in partnership with program alumni under the auspices of the Just Kidding Comedy Collective!