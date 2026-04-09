St. Vincent National Symphony Orchestra

Known as the queen of “raw emotion…and unrestrained self-expression” (Billboard), six-time Grammy-winning “art-rock experimentalist” (The Guardian) St. Vincent debuts at the Filene Center. Joined by the National Symphony Orchestra, St. Vincent showcases a selection of favorites and deep cuts spanning her kaleidoscopic catalog, including “Paris is Burning,” “Los Ageless,” “Slow Disco,” “Violent Times,” and more. Renowned orchestrator, arranger, and conductor Jules Buckley leads the National Symphony Orchestra, bringing St. Vincent’s symphonic reinterpretations to life in spellbinding new dimensions.