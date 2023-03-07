St. Patrick [Swayze!] Day

Dirty Dancing, Ghosts, and an Irish Hunk inspire the St Patty’s Day theme at Buffalo & Bergen

and FREE Festive Food + ALL DAY PARTY at Last Call Bar, STARTS at 9AM.

Have a St. Patrick Sway-ze kind of celebration for St. Patrick’s Day because top DC mixologist, Gina Chersevani, just adores this Irish-American actor! His moves and grooves in Dirty Dancing + Ghost set the thematic stage for Chersevani’s cocktails at Buffalo & Bergen. Patrons may even witness more movement behind the bar – as bartenders take on dancing steps underfoot, while slinging drinks. A curated collection of cocktails will receive a cinematic makeover, giving a special nod to women being in charge – just as Frances “Baby” Houseman won our hearts for her courage!

Cocktails like Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner – featuring Grand Marnier, Orange Sassafras, Angostura, and Grapefruit Juice – promise to have you dancing the day away! Inspired by the film “Ghost,” Molly, You in Danger Girl is a compelling combination of Vodka, Gin, Rum, Ancho Reyes, El Silencio, and Lemon Lavender – topped with Tonic and a dash of Peychaud’s Bitters, fittingly floating like a ghost atop the clear cocktail. It’s not tragic to die doing what you love, so say Adios Amigo with this boozy beverage inspired by Point Break’s Bodhi – mixing El Silencio, Jameson Orange, Grapefruit, Rosemary, and Lime Juice.