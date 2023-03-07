Sleaford Mods at the 9:30 Club

The Sleaford mods are an English post-punk duo that uses their electronic, punk music style to explore Britain’s culture of war, rising energy costs, inflation, a sclerotic political class and a divided country.

Their newest and twelfth album builds on the unique, insurrectionary strengths of previous records while refining them in gripping new ways. This is nothing less than a defining band and voice of their generation – like The Jam, The Clash or Public Enemy were – more fully realised than ever before. At a musical moment where so much seems to exist simply to melt into air, it is, unmistakably, the real deal.