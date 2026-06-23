Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Sketch Night
1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
DC Improv Comedy ClubMore details
About This Event
Washington, DC’s favorite sketch comedy showcase is back at the DC Improv! Join us for SKETCH NIGHT on Saturday, June 27 in the Lounge with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.
Featuring:
– Local troupe Rails Comedy.
– Spoucho, crawling all the way from Columbus, Ohio.
– NYC comedian and choreographer, Andy Needham
Expect funky clowning, deranged characters, razor-sharp sketch comedy, and enough absurdity to throw your ankles completely out of alignment. Whether you’re a longtime sketch fan or just looking for a wildly funny night out, this lineup delivers.
Don’t miss Bad Medicine’s Sketch Night at the DC Improv. 🎟️ Tickets available now at dcimprov.com
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