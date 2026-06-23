Washington, DC’s favorite sketch comedy showcase is back at the DC Improv! Join us for SKETCH NIGHT on Saturday, June 27 in the Lounge with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

Featuring:

– Local troupe Rails Comedy.

– Spoucho, crawling all the way from Columbus, Ohio.

– NYC comedian and choreographer, Andy Needham

Expect funky clowning, deranged characters, razor-sharp sketch comedy, and enough absurdity to throw your ankles completely out of alignment. Whether you’re a longtime sketch fan or just looking for a wildly funny night out, this lineup delivers.

Don’t miss Bad Medicine’s Sketch Night at the DC Improv. 🎟️ Tickets available now at dcimprov.com