Sketch Night
Saturday, June 27, 2026

Sketch Night

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

DC Improv Comedy Club

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$26.50

About This Event

Washington, DC’s favorite sketch comedy showcase is back at the DC Improv! Join us for SKETCH NIGHT on Saturday, June 27 in the Lounge with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

Featuring:
– Local troupe Rails Comedy.
– Spoucho, crawling all the way from Columbus, Ohio.
– NYC comedian and choreographer, Andy Needham

Expect funky clowning, deranged characters, razor-sharp sketch comedy, and enough absurdity to throw your ankles completely out of alignment. Whether you’re a longtime sketch fan or just looking for a wildly funny night out, this lineup delivers.

Don’t miss Bad Medicine’s Sketch Night at the DC Improv. 🎟️ Tickets available now at dcimprov.com

Tags

Events

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 27, 2026 07:00 pm
Doors open at 05:45 pm

Location

DC Improv Comedy Club
View Map