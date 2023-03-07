Shawn Dub + Kels Vinyl Takeover

Brooklyn based DJs Shawn Dub + Kels (aka Maneater) will take over the DJ booth at Allegory. Residents of Public Records, the multi-faced NYC hospitality and music collective, the couple will exclusively spin vinyl in the award-winning cocktail bar from 9pm till close.

