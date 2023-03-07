Friday // Mar 10, 2023

Shawn Dub + Kels Vinyl Takeover

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Brooklyn based DJs Shawn Dub + Kels (aka Maneater) will take over the DJ booth at Allegory. Residents of Public Records, the multi-faced NYC hospitality and music collective, the couple will exclusively spin vinyl in the award-winning cocktail bar from 9pm till close.

Join us at our bar featuring bespoke cocktails encapsulating the narrative of the space and art. Come for the drinks, stay for the ambiance.

Friday // Mar 10, 2023, 09:00 pm

Eaton DC
