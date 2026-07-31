Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Rum Tasting and Cocktail Class with Elegancia
La Cosecha, Latin MarketplaceMore details
About This Event
Get ready to sip, mix, and master some killer rum cocktails with Elegancia in a fun, hands-on session!
Rum Tasting & Cocktail Class
Celebrate National Rum Day with an exclusive afternoon of rum, cocktails, and expert instruction at Elegancia inside La Cosecha.
Hosted by Beverage Director Josh Murski, taste a curated selection of premium rums, learn what makes each style unique, and discover the history, production, and tasting techniques behind one of the world’s most versatile spirits.
Then, you’ll take on hands-on cocktail class, where you’ll learn to craft signature rum cocktails using professional techniques you can recreate at home.
Whether you’re a longtime rum enthusiast or simply curious to expand your palate, this is a rare opportunity to learn from one of DC’s leading beverage professionals in an intimate setting.
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