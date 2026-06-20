Robert Freimark: A Journey Through America (Gallery Tour)
Thursday, June 25, 2026

Robert Freimark: A Journey Through America (Gallery Tour)

1503 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20005

Milken Center

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Thursday, June 25 
Noon – 12:30 pm 

Join curator Jason Vaughan on a tour of Robert Freimark’s Fifty States exhibition, on display in full to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Sketched during his cross-country journey from 1960-1968 and screenprinted in his studio, these prints represent Freimark’s experiences across America and capture the spirit, diversity, and evolution of our shared national story.

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Date

Thursday, June 25, 2026 12:00 pm

Location

Milken Center
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