Robert Freimark: A Journey Through America (Gallery Tour)

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Milken CenterMore details
Thursday, June 25
Noon – 12:30 pm
Join curator Jason Vaughan on a tour of Robert Freimark’s Fifty States exhibition, on display in full to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Sketched during his cross-country journey from 1960-1968 and screenprinted in his studio, these prints represent Freimark’s experiences across America and capture the spirit, diversity, and evolution of our shared national story.
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