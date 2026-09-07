R.F. Kuang In Conversation with Amy Qin

From R.F. Kuang, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Katabasis and Yellowface, comes Taipei Story, a humorous and moving coming-of-age novel that grapples with grief, language, and culture shock.

College freshman Lily Chen is spending the summer in Taipei at an intensive language program like so many Chinese American students before her, hoping to connect with the culture she inherited but never fully understood. A promising start quickly unravels: Her classes are grueling, her roommate is driving her insane, and classmates are gossiping about her. Lily feels adrift, a foreigner in a country she thought would feel like home.

Then, Lily’s grandfather passes away, sending her on a search for understanding—of herself, her family, and the meaning of home. Taipei Story asks: What if the diaspora fantasy of homecoming never comes true? What if learning a language can’t bring you any closer to the people you’re trying to reach? What if your family doesn’t want to share its history? What if you wait too long to ask the right questions?

Kuang will be in conversation with Amy Qin, a national correspondent for the New York Times covering Asian American communities across the country. Qin has previously lived in Beijing, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

All books will be pre-signed by the author. A limited number of tickets include access to a post-event signing for those who would like their name added to their book.