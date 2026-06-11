Profs & Pints DC: A Deep Dive into the Declaration of Independence
Monday, June 15, 2026

Profs & Pints DC: A Deep Dive into the Declaration of Independence

801 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004, United States

Penn Social

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About This Event

Profs and Pints DC presents: “A Deep Dive into the Declaration of Independence,” on the origins and impact of America’s founding document, with Denver Brunsman, chairman of George Washington University’s history department, lecturer at Mount Vernon, and noted scholar of early American history and the American Revolution.

The celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary will take on much deeper meaning if you take time to fully understand and appreciate the document that declared our independence from England and gave rise to the American experiment.

Learn essential lessons about the Declaration of Independence from Denver Brunsman, an incredibly engaging speaker who has built a big following among Profs and Pints fans in and around Washington D.C.

Professor Brunsman will start by discussing the Declaration’s background, composition, and philosophical underpinnings.

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Date

Monday, June 15, 2026 06:00 pm

Location

Penn Social
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