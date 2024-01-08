Pride Parade
Saturday, June 8, 2024

Pride Parade

Logan & Dupont Circle Neighborhoods

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Member Price: Free Learn More

About This Event

We welcome you to celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies at the historic Capital Pride Parade! This beloved tradition honors our history and acknowledges the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in Washington, DC, while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality. Be prepared to experience one of the largest Pride Parades to ever take place in the Nation’s Capital.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 8, 2024 03:00 pm

Location

Logan & Dupont Circle Neighborhoods