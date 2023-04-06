Play like the Masters at CitySwing

Golf season is approaching. Get golf ready and join us for a special Masters-themed event at CitySwing. Compete in the ‘Closest To The Pin’ & Putting contest. Get tips on technique, swing & form from our golf pro. Space is limited. Don’t miss out!

Ticket includes:

– 2 Drink Tickets

– 1 Masters-Themed Sandwich, Side & Sweet Treat

– 1 Door Prize Entry (2023 Masters Apparel)

– Contest Prizes