Play like the Masters at CitySwing

Saturday, April 15th, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Founders Row Fitness Fest
Founders Row
CitySwingMore details
Golf season is approaching. Get golf ready and join us for a special Masters-themed event at CitySwing. Compete in the ‘Closest To The Pin’ & Putting contest. Get tips on technique, swing & form from our golf pro. Space is limited. Don’t miss out!
Ticket includes:
– 2 Drink Tickets
– 1 Masters-Themed Sandwich, Side & Sweet Treat
– 1 Door Prize Entry (2023 Masters Apparel)
– Contest Prizes
