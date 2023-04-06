Thursday, April 6, 2023

Play like the Masters at CitySwing

901 New York Avenue Northwest Washington, District of Columbia 20001
Downtown

CitySwing

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$45

About This Event

Golf season is approaching. Get golf ready and join us for a special Masters-themed event at CitySwing. Compete in the ‘Closest To The Pin’ & Putting contest. Get tips on technique, swing & form from our golf pro. Space is limited. Don’t miss out!

Ticket includes:

– 2 Drink Tickets
– 1 Masters-Themed Sandwich, Side & Sweet Treat
– 1 Door Prize Entry (2023 Masters Apparel)
– Contest Prizes

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, April 6, 2023 06:30 pm
Doors open at 6:30 PM

Location

CitySwing
View Map