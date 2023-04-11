Petworth PorchFest 2023

Petworth PorchFest is a volunteer-led annual event spearheaded by a passionate group of Petworth residents. Inspired by other PorchFests throughout DC and eager to connect with their community after a global pandemic, they created Petworth PorchFest in the spring of 2021.

The event brings together community by offering Petworth residents an opportunity to host local bands on their porch, where residents and visitors can enjoy live music together. The aim of the event is to encourage the gathering of community, support local artists and businesses, and inspire people through the art of music.

For infromation on locations, visit petworthporchfest.org