Event website: afsp.org/ncacpaws

We know how important our pets are to us, and research has found that the bond between people and their pets can lower stress and feelings of loneliness while bringing comfort to their owners. We hope you and your furry friend will join us for our Paws for Prevention dog park event to raise awareness and support for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s mission and work to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Please register in advance.