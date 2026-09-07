PARK(ing) Day returns on Friday, September 18th, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are interested in participating, please see “How to Participate” section below:

PARK(ing) Day is an annual event in which residents, businesses, and community organizations transform metered parking spaces into temporary public parks. This event encourages residents to re-imagine the possibilities of public space and design spaces that promote social exchange, artistic expression, and enjoyable spaces.

PARK(ing) Day began in 2005 in San Francisco when Rebar, an art and design studio, temporarily transformed a single metered parking space into a public park to highlight the need for more urban open space and open the discussion on public space allocation. The following year, the initiative was formalized as an annual event, which is now observed on the third Friday of September in cities around the world.