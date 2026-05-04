Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch at Vermilion
Saturday, May 9, 2026

Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch at Vermilion

1120 King St, Alexandria VA

Vermilio

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About This Event

WHAT: This Mother’s Day, Vermilion invites guests to celebrate with a heartfelt brunch experience inspired by the cherished recipes of the mothers behind its culinary team. Alongside its seasonal brunch menu, Vermilion will offer a selection of specials rooted in family traditions, each dish telling a story of heritage, comfort, and the meals that shaped the chefs’ love of cooking. Highlights include imported Greek yogurt with local honey and house-made granola, a Maryland crab cake sandwich with southern-style remoulade, and a Virginia peanut financier with salted caramel and bittersweet chocolate.

WHEN: Saturday, May 9 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM

WHERE: Vermilion, 1120 King St, Alexandria VA

WHY: Mother’s Day is about honoring the women who have shaped us, and at Vermilion, that tribute begins in the kitchen. This special brunch celebrates the personal stories and culinary legacies passed down through generations, offering guests a meaningful way to connect over food that feels both nostalgic and elevated.

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Date

Saturday, May 9, 2026 10:30 am

Location

Vermilio
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