Miss-en-Place Cherry Blossom Dinner

Celebrate DC’s top culinary talent this installation of Miss-en-Place — a dinner series showcasing women in the DC culinary world. To kick off the first day of spring, Ria Montes, Chef de Cuisine at Estuary, teams up with Masako Morishita, Executive Chef of Perry’s Washington D.C., and Chef Olivia Green, Chef and Owner of Creme de la Crop, for a four-course dinner with sake pairing.

The evening will start with a cocktail hour followed by a dinner served at our gorgeous chef’s table in Estuary. Featuring fresh seasonal ingredients, the menu will celebrate the start of the Cherry Blossom festival in Washington DC with four courses created specially for the evening by Chef Ria, Chef Masako, and Chef Olivia. Each dish is paired with a sake hand chosen by Reiko.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit Posk Pack, an organization focused on providing students with access to feminine hygiene products while bringing awareness to the issue of period poverty in schools.