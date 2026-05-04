Mindful Mornings with Care Plummer (Free)

mindful mornings at The Square is back by popular demand!!

This FREE cp:yoga series highlights the importance of creating a safe space, and welcoming community for all people, at all levels, to come together and move their bodies. These classes are designed to inspire connection with yourself and the community at large, while helping your yoga practice continue to grow.

Classes will be held in the beautiful atrium of The Square, on the 3rd Saturday of every month, from February to October 2026 at 11am EST.

Mats are not provided, so please be sure to bring your own mat and we recommend a water, as well. The Square is metro accessible, however parking is FREE on the weekends, if you’d like to drive. Attendees will be limited to reserved one spot per sign-up, so if you plan to come with a friend or friends, be sure to share the link.

If you have any questions, feel free to message cp:yoga founder, Caren Plummer on Instagram.