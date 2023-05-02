Meditation & Music Medicine Soundbath

Experience the soul-soothing vibrations of an intuitively improvised soundscape with Artis Moon, using live instrumentation & sound healing tools to clear the energy field and gently guide you on a journey home to your Self. Lay down, allow yourself some time to relax, BE, soak in the good vibes. Release anything that’s not serving you in your life & plant seeds of transformation in the fertile field of your consciousness.

Please arrive no later than 7pm; doors are usually locked at 7:15pm. We begin with arrival time, an introductory talk at 7:05pm, and the meditation begins by 7:15pm. You are guided to recline in savasana, slow everything down, and surrender to the moment. When the journey is over, we close with brief integration time in seated meditation. Then participants are invited to share their experiences and ask any questions they may have. Sharing is optional, but this time also lets you fully ground back into your body and process your experience before you walk out the door. Class usually ends at 8:15pm.