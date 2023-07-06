Sunday, July 30, 2023

Makers Market at Plants Alive!

15710 Layhill Rd. Silver Spring, MD
MD

Plants Alive!

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

The Makers Market at Plants Alive! is a modern, curated craft market showcasing handmade products from local designer-makers. You can expect to find screen prints, ceramics, jewelry, homewares and textiles from a wide selection of talented artisans. ✨ Free Entry for all + Dog Friendly.

Co-hosted with Cultivate the City – The Plant Swap is an event designed to foster community and encourage plant enthusiasts to share their love of horticulture. Attendees are invited to bring plants, cuttings, seeds, or plant-related accessories to exchange with fellow green thumbs. This is a fantastic opportunity to diversify your indoor jungle, learn more about plant care, and connect with like-minded plant lovers.

Plants Alive! is a plant shop and greenhouse that specializes in tropical plants, cacti, and rare plants. We offer plant rental for events and weddings, commercial leasing, and maintenance for offices. Open Everyday, 10 AM – 6 PM.

✨ Follow us on Instagram @makersmarketatplantsalive for the market and @plantsalive for all things plants.

Tags

ArtistsStyleEntrepreneurshipOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 30, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Plants Alive!
View Map